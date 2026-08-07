The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)

·190·Uzbekistan
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)

One of the most talked-about exhibits at the «Qovun sayli — 2026» festival being held in Khiva is the high-speed «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train made from melons.

This unusual composition is entirely different from an ordinary melon exhibition. The combination of green, white and blue colors on the train’s exterior has been preserved, while its main section is decorated with melons of various varieties. In this way, a field crop has been transformed into a genuine work of art through the creators’ skill.

It was reported that this original project was prepared by the Ranch University team. The composition is attracting great interest from festival guests and tourists.

In particular, the number of guests wishing to take photos in front of the melon-made train is growing day by day. This creative work is receiving special attention because it combines Khorezm’s melon-growing traditions, national heritage and a modern approach.

Apparently, the melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train has become one of the most memorable exhibits at the «Qovun sayli — 2026» festival and one around which the largest crowds of spectators are gathering.

Jaloliddin ManguberdiKhivaKhorezm
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