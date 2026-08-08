Bruno Guimarães' transfer to Arsenal delayed by bureaucratic issues

Arsenal fans in London will have to wait a little longer for the official announcement of Bruno Guimarães' transfer. The Brazilian midfielder's move from Newcastle United, reportedly worth £75 million, has been delayed by last-minute administrative issues. This is one of the most high-profile deals of the summer transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com .

According to reports from The Sun and Diario AS, the clubs have reached a full agreement on the £75 million fee. Under the terms of the deal, the London club will pay the amount in installments over 24 months, with no additional conditional bonuses. However, the official announcement is taking slightly longer because of certain procedural obstacles.

No impact on on-field preparations

Despite the delay to his official unveiling, the transfer is considered effectively complete. The midfielder has already arrived in London and took part in Arsenal's pre-season training under Mikel Arteta on Friday. This indicates that club officials are confident of resolving all bureaucratic matters shortly and that the process will not hinder the midfielder's preparations.

Bruno Guimarães' departure from Newcastle United was decided after a meeting with the club's new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, at the team's training camp in Spain. During the conversation, the midfielder requested a transfer and, after receiving a positive response from the club's management, immediately travelled to London for a medical.

A major loss for Newcastle

The transfer marks the end of Bruno's successful and influential spell at the Tyneside club. He joined from French side Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million. Over four and a half years, he became the team's captain and a favourite among the supporters.

The Brazilian made 195 appearances for Newcastle United, scoring more than 30 goals and providing more than 30 assists. Most importantly, he was one of the club's key players in winning the League Cup after a 70-year wait. For Newcastle, who are now going through a period of transition, his departure will undoubtedly be a serious loss.