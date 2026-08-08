Bruno Guimarães' transfer to Arsenal delayed by bureaucratic issues

·62·Sport
Bruno Guimarães' transfer to Arsenal delayed by bureaucratic issues

Arsenal fans in London will have to wait a little longer for the official announcement of Bruno Guimarães' transfer. The Brazilian midfielder's move from Newcastle United, reportedly worth £75 million, has been delayed by last-minute administrative issues. This is one of the most high-profile deals of the summer transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com .

According to reports from The Sun and Diario AS, the clubs have reached a full agreement on the £75 million fee. Under the terms of the deal, the London club will pay the amount in installments over 24 months, with no additional conditional bonuses. However, the official announcement is taking slightly longer because of certain procedural obstacles.

No impact on on-field preparations

Despite the delay to his official unveiling, the transfer is considered effectively complete. The midfielder has already arrived in London and took part in Arsenal's pre-season training under Mikel Arteta on Friday. This indicates that club officials are confident of resolving all bureaucratic matters shortly and that the process will not hinder the midfielder's preparations.

Bruno Guimarães' departure from Newcastle United was decided after a meeting with the club's new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, at the team's training camp in Spain. During the conversation, the midfielder requested a transfer and, after receiving a positive response from the club's management, immediately travelled to London for a medical.

A major loss for Newcastle

The transfer marks the end of Bruno's successful and influential spell at the Tyneside club. He joined from French side Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million. Over four and a half years, he became the team's captain and a favourite among the supporters.

The Brazilian made 195 appearances for Newcastle United, scoring more than 30 goals and providing more than 30 assists. Most importantly, he was one of the club's key players in winning the League Cup after a 70-year wait. For Newcastle, who are now going through a period of transition, his departure will undoubtedly be a serious loss.

ArsenalBruno GuimarãesNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)