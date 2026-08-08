Rippling Unveils Tool to Control Artificial Intelligence Spending

·52·Technology
Rippling Unveils Tool to Control Artificial Intelligence Spending

Rippling, a provider of human resources software, has unveiled a new product called AI Spend Console that enables companies to track and control spending on artificial intelligence. According to TechCrunch and the company blog, the tool helps determine how much employees, teams, and roles are spending on artificial intelligence—and whether productivity is genuinely increasing or resources are simply being wasted. TechCrunch.com reports .

The story behind the new product is linked to a financial shock experienced by the company’s leadership. At the beginning of this year, Rippling, like many other companies fully embracing artificial intelligence technologies, discovered that its employees were spending money excessively. At a meeting in March, figures presented by Chief Financial Officer Adam Swiecicki shocked executives: the company was on track to spend 40% of its annual salary budget for R&D employees on artificial intelligence tokens.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Chief Product Officer Matt MacInnis said that spending had been growing by 80% per month and that, if the trend continued, the company would spend an amount equivalent to 90% of the R&D employees’ salaries on tokens alone next year. Management immediately launched an urgent project to examine these expenses and understand what results they were producing. The company’s advertisements also showed employees throwing stacks of cash into a paper shredder.

The Main Causes of Spending and Problems with the Artificial Intelligence Model

The analysis found that approximately 10–15% of the company’s employees accounted for 60% of total artificial intelligence spending. One engineer, for example, was found to be spending $50,000 in cash per month. Rippling does not want to stop using artificial intelligence technologies, but aims to place them under strict control. Initially, the company agreed on maximum spending limits with service providers such as Cursor, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

The analysis also found that employees were consistently choosing the latest and most expensive models, even for simple tasks. According to Matt MacInnis, inference providers such as Anthropic and OpenAI have no interest in helping control spending; on the contrary, they benefit when these costs spiral out of control.

How the New Console Works

AI Spend Console provides users with complete transparency into artificial intelligence spending. Based on requests from company employees, the new system clearly shows which engineers are generating high artificial intelligence costs and whether their code is being rewritten by others. This makes it possible to assess the real efficiency delivered by every dollar spent.

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