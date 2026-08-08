Vadim Abramov: We lost to Lokomotiv due to VAR error and fatigue

·94·Sport
Vadim Abramov: We lost to Lokomotiv due to VAR error and fatigue

Following the Matchday 16 fixture of the Uzbekistan Super League between Lokomotiv and Dinamo (2:1), Samarkand club head coach Vadim Abramov attended the press conference. In a direct and open conversation, the experienced specialist touched upon the reasons for the defeat, VAR decisions, transfers, and the financial situation in the team.

Duringthe warm-up exercisesit was clear that the team was not ready for the game

Vadim Abramov did not hide the fact that the defeat was fair and emphasized that the players experienced high physical fatigue:

"It was a fair defeat. Unfortunately, it was noticeable as early as the first half that we lacked strength. This could even be seen during the warm-up exercises — it was obvious the team was not fully prepared for this match.

We opened the scoring due to the goalkeeper's mistake. But then we conceded two goals because of our own very simple and positional errors. Fatigue and loss of concentration took their toll. Congratulations to Lokomotiv on the victory; they had two days more than us to recover."

On VAR: "Sometimes it helps, sometimes it works against you"

Speaking about the disallowed goal and controversial episodes, Abramov reacted to the refereeing decisions:

"We scored a goal in the second half, but it was disallowed. First, they checked for a foul on the goalkeeper, then saying there wasn't one, they found that the ball touched a hand. However, in the 83rd minute, a Lokomotiv defender stopped our dangerous attack with his hand, and VAR didn't see it. Such things happen in football — VAR sometimes helps, sometimes works against you."

Debts, transfer window, and the agreement with Pakhtakor

The coach revealed important details regarding the latest news at the Samarkand club:

  • Salaries and debts: "Thanks to the management, the main part of the debts to the players has been paid. Minor debts remain, and they will also be resolved soon. There is no threat of FIFA sanctions, we have agreed on everything with the legionnaires."

  • Rustam Turdimurodov transfer: "We have reached an agreement with Pakhtakor. Now everything depends on the player's own decision — whether he wants to come to Samarkand or not."

  • Scarcity in attack: "There are three days left until the registration window closes. Due to the injuries of Khojimirzaev and Amonov, as well as call-ups to the youth national team, a personnel shortage may arise in our forward line, so we are working on strengthening the squad."

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Vadim AbramovLokomotivDinamoPakhtakorUzbekistan
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