Kapadze Discusses Navbahor’s Problems and New Signings

In a match from Matchday 16 of the Uzbekistan Super League, Navbahor beat Surkhon 1–0 at home. After the game, Navbahor head coach Timur Kapadze spoke at the press conference, giving his thoughts on the match and the latest team news.

The coach began by expressing his condolences over the death of a supporter, then discussed squad rotation, the condition of injured players and transfers.

On the death of the former fan club chairman and the match

After the match, Timur Kapadze addressed the tragic news he had received and expressed his condolences on behalf of the team:

"First of all, I have just received the news that Abdullo aka, the former chairman of Navbahor’s supporters, has passed away. We offer our condolences on behalf of the team; may he rest in paradise. He was one of our most passionate supporters. As for the match, it was very difficult. Surkhon are not surrendering easily to anyone and are good with the ball. After scoring five goals in the previous game, our players could have relaxed a little, and I had warned them about that. The main thing is that we secured three points and made our supporters happy."

Why is there no rotation in the starting lineup?

Asked why the starting lineup had barely changed over the last three rounds, the coach replied:

A settled lineup: "The team is doing well and finding its rhythm. Since the players have adapted to one another, we did not want to take risks.

The fatigue factor: After the previous match, many players showed signs of fatigue today. There were mistakes and worrying moments, but that is natural in football. It was a good game to analyze."

Transfers and Abdulla Abdullayev’s return

The coach also discussed plans to strengthen the squad and the condition of the injured key players:

On new players: "We intended to strengthen the squad further, but the situation became more complicated because some players are under existing contracts. However, the current squad is fully capable of completing the tasks set before us." When will Abdulla Abdullayev return?: "We are waiting for him; he will give our team a major boost. He was injured while playing for the national team against Portugal. A considerable amount of time has passed. He is currently training individually and will gradually rejoin the team."

«Namangan’s atmosphere has a different aura»

Kapadze spoke passionately about how returning to Namangan after the matches in Tashkent had affected the team:

"This is a completely different atmosphere. Playing in front of our supporters and feeling their backing gives the players great confidence and lifts their spirits. Having so many fans come is a real celebration. Navbahor’s supporters deserve only victories, and we will continue to make them happy!"

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