Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit Door on Plane

A passenger on a flight from Malaysia to India suddenly tried to open the emergency exit door. He damaged the door’s inner window and attempted several times to open it.

After noticing the situation, crew members and other passengers immediately intervened and restrained the man. The situation on board was brought under control, and the flight continued.

After the plane landed safely in India, law enforcement officers detained the passenger. An investigation into his actions is currently underway.

The incident also caused concern among other passengers on the flight. Emergency exit doors are intended for use only when necessary, and attempting to open them during a flight can pose a serious danger.