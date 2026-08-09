Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit Door on Plane

·61·World
Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit Door on Plane

A passenger on a flight from Malaysia to India suddenly tried to open the emergency exit door. He damaged the door’s inner window and attempted several times to open it.

After noticing the situation, crew members and other passengers immediately intervened and restrained the man. The situation on board was brought under control, and the flight continued.

After the plane landed safely in India, law enforcement officers detained the passenger. An investigation into his actions is currently underway.

The incident also caused concern among other passengers on the flight. Emergency exit doors are intended for use only when necessary, and attempting to open them during a flight can pose a serious danger.

MalaysiaIndia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Giant Elephant Seal Lying in the Road Becomes an Internet StarGiant Elephant Seal Lying in the Road Becomes an Internet StarToday, 13:53Rare Golden Langurs Returned to the WildRare Golden Langurs Returned to the WildToday, 13:31Joe Biden's Condition Is Serious: His Son Reveals DetailsJoe Biden's Condition Is Serious: His Son Reveals DetailsToday, 13:22Lion Rescued from War Battles Serious IllnessLion Rescued from War Battles Serious IllnessToday, 13:13Muhammad Salah Receives an Unusual Gift from TurkeyMuhammad Salah Receives an Unusual Gift from TurkeyToday, 13:07Patriot Missiles and Trump’s Condition: Details of the New Agreement with UkrainePatriot Missiles and Trump’s Condition: Details of the New Agreement with UkraineToday, 13:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts