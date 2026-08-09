Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo Lavia

·29·Sport
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo Lavia

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso explained why he took a firm approach towards midfielder Romeo Lavia during the 3–0 friendly victory over Italian club Milan in Jakarta. The win was an important step in the team’s pre-season preparations. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports citing official Chelsea sources, the Spanish coach allowed Lavia, who was showing signs of fatigue on the pitch, to play until the end. Xabi Alonso stressed that he had deliberately made this decision to help the player overcome his own psychological barrier.

Permission to play the full match and a psychological barrier

In a post-match interview, Xabi Alonso discussed his management style. According to him, Romeo Lavia had a certain mental barrier regarding playing the full 90 minutes.

«There is a mental barrier for Romeo Lavia when it comes to playing the full 90 minutes. He was tired, but I said, “Let him play, let him play…” We allowed him to complete the 90 minutes and, although he was tired at the end, I think he was genuinely happy», the Chelsea boss explained.

The match at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium was Lavia’s second full 90-minute appearance in more than three years. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Southampton for £53 million in August 2023, but a series of thigh and knee injuries forced him to miss more than 80 matches for the London club.

The player’s personal achievement and his teammates’ reaction

Speaking after the match, Romeo Lavia thanked the medical staff who had made it possible for him to feature in a full pre-season match. In an interview with the club’s official website, he said he was pleased with his condition.

«I am very happy to have played 90 minutes and I feel good», Lavia said. «The confidence is the result of the work done with everyone at the club, who helped me have a good pre-season and start strongly».

The young midfielder added that he was enjoying working under Xabi Alonso and that the coach’s ideas were quickly taking hold within the team. This important result and the player’s determination did not go unnoticed by his teammates.

In particular, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana posted a photo with Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill on social media, highlighting Lavia’s determination and sending him warm wishes.

Xabi AlonsoRomeo LaviaChelseaMilanFootball
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