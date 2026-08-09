Joe Biden's Condition Is Serious: His Son Reveals Details

Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has progressed further, spreading to his bones and other parts of his body. His son Hunter Biden told the BBC in an interview that the disease is causing him severe pain and leaving him debilitated.

Speaking about his father's health, Hunter Biden said that watching him battle the disease has been extremely difficult for the family.

"The cancer has spread; the metastases have reached his bones and gone even farther. It is very painful and debilitating in many ways," he said.

At 83, Joe Biden served as the oldest president in US history. His age and health were frequently discussed during his presidency.

Biden announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025, about four months after leaving the White House. At the time, it was found that the disease had already spread to his bones.

Since then, the former president has continued treatment. In July 2026, Biden said that his cancer treatment was "going very well."

Speaking about his father's current condition, Hunter Biden said that he rarely complains.

"It is heartbreaking to watch. The only thing I can say about my father's current health is that I wish he would complain more, because he is not doing well," he said.