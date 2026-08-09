Lion Rescued from War Battles Serious Illness

A lion named Taras, rescued during the war in Ukraine and taken to the United States, is now battling a rare and life-threatening illness. This was reported on August 8.

Taras was taken out of Ukraine when he was just a four-month-old cub. His two sisters, Lesya and Stefaniya, were rescued at the same time. The three cubs were found abandoned at a railway station in Odesa during the war in Ukraine. They had been connected to the illegal exotic animal trade and were separated from their mother at a very young age.

In 2022, Taras and his sisters were brought to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota, United States. They traveled nearly 7,000 miles from Ukraine to the United States.

Taras initially adapted well at the sanctuary. However, his condition changed in May 2026, and he became lethargic. Tests revealed that the lion had blastomycosis — a rare fungal infection that can be severe. The disease mainly affected his lungs.

Intensive treatment was then started for Taras. He was given intravenous antifungal medication, followed by oral treatment. Although his condition is showing positive changes for now, specialists remain cautious about his prognosis.

Taras's reunion with his sisters was also a moving moment. However, he must be temporarily separated from them while taking his medication — when the lions eat together, the other lions might consume the medicated food intended for Taras.