Muhammad Salah Receives an Unusual Gift from Turkey

Egyptian football star Muhammad Salah’s move to Turkey’s «Trabzonspor» club has led to another interesting development. The footballer was offered a plot of land in Trabzon Province as a gift. Turkish and international media reported the news.

The unusual gift was reportedly proposed by Hüseyin Avni Coşkun Çebi, mayor of the Araklı district. During a meeting with Salah, he discussed Trabzon’s natural conditions and future climate risks, offering the footballer «a beautiful plot of land» in the area.

The official said the area could be relatively less affected by the consequences of global warming in the future. According to him, Trabzon could remain one of the most comfortable places to live, while water supply problems may not be as severe as in some other regions.

«This is a wonderful place for your children and grandchildren. There will be no water-related problems here, and the area will be almost unaffected by climate change,» Çebi said.

It is worth noting that Salah’s «Trabzonspor» transfer was met with great excitement in Turkey. The 34-year-old footballer left Liverpool after a nine-year spell and joined the Turkish club.