Patriot Missiles and Trump’s Condition: Details of the New Agreement with Ukraine

Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on monthly deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the United States, as the main manufacturer of missile defense systems, has the necessary ammunition and that work on the issue is continuing uninterrupted with Washington.

Deliveries will begin, but the volume will decrease in 2026

Answering journalists’ questions, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that there is a specific agreement on monthly assistance:

Will they allocate missiles to us every month? Yes, we have such an agreement, the Ukrainian leader said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed concern that the number of missiles being allocated would not be enough to fully meet the country’s air defense needs. He noted that there is a risk that the number of these missiles will decrease in 2026.

Trump’s Position and the Licensing Issue

Negotiations to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense systems and address the shortage of Patriot missiles have been underway for a long time:

Shortage of reserves: In April this year, Zelenskyy warned that the country’s stockpile of air defense missiles could run out “at any week.”

Production license: At the end of May, Ukraine asked the United States to grant it a license to produce Patriot missiles domestically. At the beginning of July, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was ready to grant such a license.

August statement and shortage: By August, however, the U.S. side announced that no long-term contract for missile production would be concluded before winter. President Trump stressed that the United States also needed Patriot missiles for its own security and said that its ability to deliver additional ammunition to Ukraine in the requested quantities was limited.

At present, the U.S. Congressis continuing discussions and consultations on transferring Patriot air defense system production technology to Kyiv.

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