Rare Golden Langurs Returned to the Wild

A case involving the illegal removal of rare golden langurs from the wild was uncovered in Assam, India. A special operation identified eight langurs captured from the wild, seven of which were later returned to their natural habitat.

The operation was conducted on June 19–20, 2026. The relevant authorities acted on information gathered by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). Suspected traffickers were arrested along National Highway 27 in Assam.

The investigation found that eight golden langurs had been illegally taken from the wild. The animals were transported in cramped cages and sacks. Sadly, one of them died during the journey.

The seven surviving langurs, including one juvenile, were handed over to the Assam Forest Department. Specialists from IFAW and WTI took part in the animals’ veterinary care and rehabilitation.

After recovering and being prepared to return to life in the wild, the langurs were released on June 25 into Sikhna Jwhlao National Park in Assam.