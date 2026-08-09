New NATO: Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign the “Mecca Defense Pact”

·37·World
New NATO: Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign the “Mecca Defense Pact”

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a major geopolitical agreement — the “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.” According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the pact is technically equivalent to NATO’s famous “Article 5” on collective defense guarantees.

Expected to fundamentally transform the security architecture of the Middle East and Asia, the pact was created after negotiations lasting two years and eight months.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us”

According to the document signed by the leaders of the three countries on August 7, an armed attack on any one of the three states will be regarded as an attack on the remaining members.

The essence of NATO Article 5: Under this fundamental principle of the North Atlantic Alliance, if one member state suffers an armed attack, the other members are obliged to defend their attacked partner, including through the use of military force.

Hakan Fidan Anadolu and Reuters In an interview with the agencies, he specifically emphasized that the alliance was not directed against Iran or any other particular country:

“As three countries, we are taking very modest but clear steps. This alliance does not seek to replace existing systems; rather, it serves as a promise of a common security guarantee for the three allies. Until a member state is attacked, no country is considered a threat to us”, — the minister said.

Egypt May Also Join: Alliance Poised to Expand

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the alliance will not remain limited to the three countries. Once certain technical and logistical issues are resolved in the future, the Arab Republic of Egypt is also expected to join the defense pact.

The organizational structure of the new formation:

  • Secretariat: Saudi Arabiawill host it.

  • Ministerial Committee: A permanent ministerial council modeled on NATO will be established.

  • Operational Details: These will be clarified at the committee’s first meeting.

Security in the Red Sea and Regional Tensions

Hakan Fidan also stressed that the security of maritime traffic in the Red Sea is directly linked to Ankara’s interests. Therefore, Turkey is also actively participating in the international coalition to protect ships from Houthi attacks.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the creation of the “Mecca Defense Pact” is being viewed as a factor that could strengthen the regional balance of power and collective deterrence.

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TurkeyPakistanSaudi ArabiaNATOEgypt
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