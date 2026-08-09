Intel Is Preparing Ultra-Powerful Graphics for Nova Lake-S Processors

Intel, a leading company in the computer technology market, is working on an unprecedentedly powerful integrated graphics processor (iGPU) for its next-generation desktop processors. According to ixbt.com, the new chips in the Nova Lake-S (Core Ultra 400) series are designed to compete with the integrated graphics of AMD Ryzen processors and are expected to offer users high performance without a separate discrete graphics card. According to Ixbt.com reports this.

According to information shared by prominent insider Jaykihn, the top-end Intel iGPU in the new series will include 12 Xe3P cores and consume up to 40 watts. This is an exceptionally high figure for integrated graphics and has attracted considerable interest in the technology world. One of the Nova Lake-S processors featuring this graphics solution is expected to have 16 compute cores: 4 performance P-Cores, 8 energy-efficient E-Cores and 4 low-power LP-E Cores. The processor will support a total of 16 threads.

Power Limits and Technical Specifications

The processor’s base power limit (PL1) will be 65 watts, while the maximum power level (PL2) may reach 154 watts. The integrated graphics alone may consume up to 40 watts in PL2 mode, while its sustained PL1 limit will be around 15–25 watts. Because of this high power consumption, Intel is reportedly expected to require two separate power phases for VCCGT on motherboards.

This means that the performance of the powerful iGPU will depend not only on the processor itself and the cooling system, but also directly on the capabilities of the motherboard selected by the user. Experts note that cache memory also plays an important role in improving integrated graphics performance. The 12-core Xe3P is expected to feature 20 MB of L2 cache, which is one-quarter more than the cache of the 12-core Xe3 in Panther Lake.

Release Schedule and Prospects

A large cache capacity is extremely important for integrated graphics. The iGPU uses the system’s shared RAM, whose bandwidth is significantly lower than that of the dedicated video memory in discrete graphics cards. An expanded cache helps compensate for this shortcoming.

It has emerged that the new Xe3P graphics will not be limited to desktop systems. Various versions of the 12-core graphics solution are also expected to be used in mobile processors. In particular, some Nova Lake-H mobile chips are rumored to feature an unusual configuration with two modules, each containing four Xe3P blocks. Intel’s ambitious project is officially scheduled to launch in early 2027.