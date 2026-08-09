Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks Debate

·24·Sport
Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks Debate

The race and debate surrounding the 2026 Ballon d’Or are intensifying in the football world. Former England star Chris Waddle believes it would be “strange” for Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane to be left out of contention for the prestigious award. In an interview with GOAL, the expert stressed that individual consistency and performances throughout the season should outweigh team trophies. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, victory at the World Cup held in North America and success in the Champions League will be decisive in determining the player of the season. Paris Saint-Germain’s success in Europe has boosted the chances of players such as Ousmane Dembélé, while Kylian Mbappé has become the leading scorer in World Cup history. Spain’s World Cup winner Lamine Yamal is also being mentioned among the leading contenders.

The Conflict Between Individual Performances and Team Trophies

However, Chris Waddle believes it would be unfair to award the Ballon d’Or only to players who have won team trophies. The former striker emphasized that football is a team sport, while individual ability should be assessed separately, arguing that Harry Kane is more deserving of the award. The 33-year-old striker scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season, helping the club win the German championship, and led England to third place at the World Cup.

Although Harry Kane did not win the Champions League, his consistency throughout the season and his goalscoring record continue to impress experts. England’s all-time leading scorer has returned to the list of leading contenders for the top prize thanks to his outstanding performances. Speaking in collaboration with BetBrain, Chris Waddle once again noted that it is illogical to rely solely on a team’s victories when deciding the award.

Harry KaneBallon d’OrChris WaddleBayern MunichFootball
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