“Mansur Kazanskiy” caught taking a $100,000 bribe in Farg‘ona!

Mansur Aripov, known by the nickname “Mansur Kazanskiy” and allegedly linked to organized crime in Farg‘ona city, and his accomplice have been detained. They are suspected of demanding $200,000 through extortion in exchange for returning a non-residential property belonging to a citizen.

The Farg‘ona Regional Department of Internal Affairs’ press service issued an official statement on the matter.

A 1,2 million-dollar deal and a $200,000 “trap”

According to the details of the investigation, Mansur Aripov agreed to purchase a non-residential property belonging to a citizen living in Tashkent city for 1,2 million dollars. Under the agreement, payment was to be made by pledging the property as collateral and obtaining a bank loan.

After the building was formally registered in Aripov’s name at a notary’s office, he reviewed the loan’s monthly payments and interest rates and refused to take out the loan.

The extortion scheme: Instead of returning the building to its original owner, M. Aripov began demanding 200 thousand dollars in exchange for re-registering it in the victim’s name.

In addition, together with his accomplice, who was born in 1968, he exerted psychological pressure on the victim’s business partner, claiming that incriminating materials had been collected against him and threatening to have him prosecuted, thereby forcing him to hand over money.

Special operation at a notary’s office

A special operation was conducted jointly by officers of the Farg‘ona Regional Department of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service.

During the operation, the suspect was caught at the scene in a notary’s office located on Burhoniddin Marg‘inoniy Street in Farg‘ona city while receiving 100 thousand dollars as material evidence in exchange for returning the non-residential building.

A criminal case was opened in connection with the incident under Article 165 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the suspects were detained in accordance with procedural regulations.

Appeal from law enforcement agencies: Citizens who have suffered from the illegal actions of these individuals are asked to immediately report them by calling the short number 102.

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