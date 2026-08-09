Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to Chelsea

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Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to Chelsea

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim issued a stern warning to his players after the team lost 3–0 to Chelsea in a friendly played as part of a summer tournament in Indonesia. According to Sky Sport Italia, the club’s management plans to make decisive calls on trimming the squad and transfers as early as next week. The defeat ended Milan’s unbeaten run in pre-season. Goal.com reports .

João Pedro scored twice for Chelsea during the match, while Moisés Caicedo stood out with a spectacular outside-of-the-foot finish. The result once again exposed the Italian giants’ defensive problems and an overstocked squad. With the season approaching, the coaching staff must now select the core group of players.

Time to trim the squad and make tough decisions

In his post-match interview, Ruben Amorim spoke openly about the difficult choices facing the team. He said the last two weeks of training had been positive, but the squad is too large, and clear steps will be taken next week to part ways with some players or decide their futures.

Despite the heavy defeat, Amorim stressed that the test was an important step in the team’s development. The experienced coach took his players out of their comfort zone and tried a high-pressing approach. In his view, although this style may not always be used in competitive matches against such strong opponents, it was necessary to help the youngsters adapt to senior football and build confidence.

Squad changes and problems in the transfer market

The match in Jakarta was also notable for several changes to the squad. Experienced midfielder Luka Modrić, returning from his post-World Cup holiday, and winger Rafael Leão made their first starts of the summer. However, key players such as Youssouf Fofana and Fikayo Tomori, who were expected to play major roles, spent all 90 minutes on the bench.

Milan’s main headache is not inactivity in the transfer market, but the inability to register new players without first selling members of the current squad. Because of the wage bill and existing restrictions, clearing out the current roster has become the technical directors’ top priority.

Ruben AmorimMilanChelseaSerie ATransfers
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