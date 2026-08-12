Starship spacecraft could transport 10 million tons of cargo annually

·57·Technology
Starship spacecraft could transport 10 million tons of cargo annually

As part of his ambitious plans, Elon Musk stated that Starship rocket systems could eventually deliver up to 10 million tons of payload to Earth orbit annually. According to Ixbt.com, such an enormous figure is a key factor needed to build self-sustaining civilizations on the Moon, Mars and other celestial bodies in the future. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the data, if humanity wants to become a self-sustaining, multiplanetary species, transporting this amount of cargo into space will be necessary. Musk believes that without the ability to send millions of tons of cargo into Earth orbit, building stable bases on other planets will be entirely impossible.

Space logistics and launch schedule

To pursue its ambitious goals, SpaceX plans to launch Starship spacecraft more than once per hour on average — over 10,000 times a year. Considering that each flight could carry more than 200 tons of cargo, this high launch frequency is intended to deliver the targeted result of millions of tons.

To support this unprecedented launch rate, the company is making serious preparations for mass-producing its spacecraft. The new Gigabay factories are expected to be capable of assembling up to 10,000 such spacecraft annually, creating the largest industrial leap in the history of spaceflight.

Prospects for Mars colonization

The figures cited by Elon Musk are closely linked to his conceptual vision of a multiplanetary future. The entrepreneur previously estimated that the minimum threshold for a self-sustaining, independent colony on Mars would be at least 100,000 people and 1 million tons of cargo.

The realization of this project would open the door to a new era not only for SpaceX but for all humanity. The technologies currently under development are expected to fundamentally transform logistics between Earth and space and turn humanity into a truly spacefaring civilization.

StarshipElon MuskSpaceXMarsSpace
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