Mike Maignan’s future in doubt: Al-Nassr contenders for goalkeeper

Mike Maignan, AC Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper and one of the club’s captains, has begun seriously considering his future due to dissatisfaction with changes at the club. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr are showing serious interest in the French goalkeeper and preparing a transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports this.

Relations with the club’s management reached a delicate point after tense events at the end of last season. Although Mike Maignan is one of AC Milan’s key players, the management’s latest decisions have caused confusion for the goalkeeper.

Changes to the coaching staff and reasons for the dissatisfaction

The main reason for Maignan’s dissatisfaction is the sweeping changes made to the coaching staff in May. At the time, head coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare and veteran goalkeeping coach Claudio Filippi were dismissed.

The French player had built a particularly strong professional relationship with Claudio Filippi, whose guidance helped him become one of Europe’s best goalkeepers. Last season, Maignan rejected an offer from Chelsea because of Allegri and the existing management structure, but he is now considering his options.

Al-Nassr interest and financial power

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, are looking for a world-class goalkeeper who could replace Bento in the squad. The financial power of the Saudi Pro League could pose a serious challenge for AC Milan, as the Italians may struggle to withstand the potential competition for Maignan, already one of the team’s highest-paid players.

Another factor intensifying the transfer rumours is that Maignan and his teammate Adrien Rabiot delayed their return to training. The players, who were due to arrive at the Milanello training centre on 12 August, postponed their return until 16 August. Although the club explained this as additional leave after the World Cup, the situation suggests the players’ attachment to and dissatisfaction with the former coaching staff.

Contract and fan concerns

On paper, AC Milan are in a strong position because they signed Maignan to a long-term contract running until June 2031 at the beginning of this year. With an annual salary of around €7 million including bonuses, the goalkeeper’s current deal had given the club the chance to resolve the position for a decade.

Maignan, who became a fan favourite after replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021, could leave, causing concern among Rossoneri supporters. Before the new season begins, Milan’s management will have to sit down with the player and discuss a clear plan for the future.