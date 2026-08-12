Virgil van Dijk advises Liverpool's new talent

·1·Sport
Virgil van Dijk advises Liverpool's new talent

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk advised the club's young defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe to view his upcoming loan spell as an important stage in his development. Although the 18-year-old Austrian impressed during pre-season, he will be unable to play in official matches. Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, the young centre-back, who joined from Austria Wien, made a positive impression on the coaching staff during the training camp in the United States. He delivered assured performances against Sunderland, Wrexham, Leeds United and Monaco.

Work permit issues and the loan option

The main reason Ifeanyi Ndukwe cannot play for Liverpool immediately is related to the English Football Association's requirements for a work permit. Under the rules, a player must collect 15 points based on certain criteria, but the young defender has not yet reached that threshold.

For this reason, the club's management plans to send the player out on loan. Virgil van Dijk believes this could be an important step in the youngster's professional development and his bid to establish himself in the first team in the future.

Strong interest from European clubs

Several serious European contenders are currently competing for Ndukwe. According to the source, clubs from the German Bundesliga, Portugal and the Danish league want to sign the 18-year-old.

If the player moves to a stronger league, he could collect the required points more quickly and have the opportunity to return to Liverpool permanently in 2027. This could lay the foundations for his future career.

Other changes in the squad

Virgil van Dijk also spoke about other new players at Liverpool's training ground. In particular, he discussed the newcomers and the condition of Jeremy Jacquet, who is recovering from an injury.

The captain said he had spoken with Jacquet and hoped the young defender would soon return to team training. Liverpool's coaching staff are monitoring all of the young talents to ensure squad depth throughout the season.

LiverpoolVirgil Van DijkIfeanyi NdukwePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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