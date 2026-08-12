Mitre unveils new Ultimax Pro ball for the 2026 Community Shield

Sports equipment manufacturer Mitre has officially unveiled the Ultimax Pro, the official match ball specially designed for the 2026 English Super Cup, the Community Shield. In this traditional pre-season fixture, FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Premier League champions Arsenal. This was reported by Goal.com reports on this.

According to ixbt.com, the match is scheduled for Sunday, August 16 this year. The venue is also notable: because Wembley Stadium is unavailable, the English Super Cup will be held outside England for the first time in 20 years, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The new ball’s design and symbolic meaning

As the official ball partner of the Football Association, Mitre sought to reflect fans’ unity and their excitement ahead of the new season when creating the product. The ball’s design features sound-wave graphics and bright colors symbolizing the collective voice and atmosphere of supporters.

The company says flowing graphics radiating from each panel represent the energy of thousands of fans coming together. Meanwhile, the combination of colors creates new shades, while the polished silver details on the Delta symbols directly evoke the Community Shield trophy itself.

Technological features and expert opinion

Mitre brand manager Alex Roberts said that the Community Shield has always been a unique and unrepeatable event in the football calendar. According to him, the company aimed to provide a high-quality match ball worthy of the moment that marks football’s return.

The Ultimax Pro stands out not only for its appearance but also for its advanced technology. Thanks to its Hyperflow concave curves, the ball offers flight stability and reduces air resistance. Its Hyperfoam mid-layer also provides players with responsiveness and comfort when controlling the ball.

Sarah Kendall, the Football Association’s head of partnerships, also praised Mitre’s work, noting that the new ball would enhance the spectacle of the Cardiff match, one of the season’s first major events.