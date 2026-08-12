Arsenal’s New Goalkeeper Signing Comes Under Fire

·43·Sport
Arsenal’s New Goalkeeper Signing Comes Under Fire

French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who joined Arsenal during the summer transfer window, has sparked heated debate in the football community. The 26-year-old moved to the Gunners as a free agent after his contract with Leeds United expired, but his decision to accept a backup role has drawn strong criticism from experts and former players. According to Metro, former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack openly criticised the signing and questioned the player’s professional ambitions. Goal.com reports .

Meslier made 215 appearances for Leeds United in recent years and gained extensive Premier League experience. After joining Mikel Arteta’s team, he was expected to provide an experienced and competitive backup option for David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, Graham Stack believes that a goalkeeper who had been playing regularly for the first team accepting a third-choice role suggests his drive to succeed may have diminished.

Experienced player’s decision to accept a backup role raises eyebrows

The former goalkeeper made no secret of his surprise at the Frenchman’s decision in an interview. He said the experienced player, who had adapted to the demands of a strong league, appeared to be giving up regular playing time and choosing to avoid putting himself under pressure. Stack believes Illan Meslier may have taken a step towards a decline in his career with this move.

“I would question him; I really cannot understand this goalkeeper’s decision,” Metro quoted Graham Stack as saying. The pundit added that limiting a high-quality player with extensive Premier League experience to a third-choice role does not fit his professional ambitions.

Academy prospects and the fate of young players

Another concern surrounding the signing is its impact on Arsenal’s academy. Illan Meslier’s arrival has affected the future of academy graduate Tommy Setford, 20. The young goalkeeper is expected to leave on loan to gain playing time. This has raised questions about the club’s continued preference for signing players from outside rather than using its own academy resources.

According to Graham Stack, major clubs such as Arsenal should develop a third-choice goalkeeper from their own academy. “All right, he is experienced, but the chances of him playing are very low. My question is: is there no other homegrown goalkeeper at Arsenal who can fulfil this role? What are they doing in the academy?” the former goalkeeper protested.

ArsenalIllan MeslierGraham StackPremier LeagueTransfer
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