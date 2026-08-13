Jérémy Doku extends his contract with Manchester City

·26·Sport
Jérémy Doku extends his contract with Manchester City

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of a long-term contract extension with their rapid winger Jérémy Doku. According to Goal.com, the 24-year-old Belgian will remain in Manchester until 2031. The new deal is one of the club’s key plans for a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca and secures the player’s future at the Etihad Stadium. Goal.com reports .

Jérémy Doku joined Manchester City from French club Stade Rennais in 2023 and quickly became one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and agile wingers. Thanks to his exceptional pace and technical ability, he has become an important part of a team dominating the domestic scene. Doku has joined the ranks of prominent players such as Phil Foden, Joško Gvardiol and Abdukodir Khusanov, who extended their contracts with the club during the summer.

The new contract and the manager’s influence

After extending his contract, Jérémy Doku spoke warmly about his time at the club and expressed his gratitude. He said Manchester City had played a huge role in his development as both a footballer and a person, while the coaching staff continued to help him improve every day. The player also highlighted that he particularly likes new head coach Enzo Maresca’s tactical approach and is looking forward to the coming season with great optimism.

"With Enzo here, I’m very excited about the new season," Doku said. "His style of football is built in the way we like to play. Manchester City’s fans are also one of the main reasons I signed a new contract. I always feel their love and support, and I want to deliver the success they deserve."

High praise from the club leadership

The club’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, also praised the Belgian’s professional development and natural talent. According to Viana, Doku has quickly become a popular member of the squad while also emerging as one of the most fearsome wingers in European football.

"Jérémy is an outstanding talent whose growth has been clear to everyone since he joined our team," Viana said. "With his outstanding dynamism and character, he possesses all the qualities we look for in a winger. He is a first-class person with a strong desire to improve every day, and he thoroughly deserves this new agreement."

Jérémy DokuManchester CityPremier LeagueEnzo MarescaFootball Transfers
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