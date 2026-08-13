An apple-sized tumor removed from the leg of an 8-day-old baby

In Kyrgyzstan, a large tumor detected in a newborn baby was removed through a complex surgical procedure. The 8-day-old baby was born with a congenital tumor, and doctors decided to operate immediately.

The surgery was successfully performed at the Kyrgyz National Center for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood. Specialists removed the apple-sized tumor located on the baby's leg.

This was reported by Sulton Stambekov, head of the center's Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, according to Akipress.

The doctor noted that some tumors are congenital and may be detected during pregnancy or in the first days after a baby is born. Such cases, especially in newborns, require a prompt, precise and careful medical approach.

Pediatric and neonatal surgeons took part in the operation. Taking into account that the baby was only 8 days old, that its body was extremely delicate and that the risk of complications associated with the surgical procedure was high, the specialists performed the treatment with great care.

According to Stambekov, pediatric oncology is not limited to chemotherapy alone. Cooperation among a number of medical fields, including surgery, intensive care, anesthesiology, neonatology and modern diagnostics, is crucial in this area.

The doctor described the case as a serious trial for the baby.

“Only 8 days old — and already facing a major struggle for life,” Sulton Stambekov wrote.

The successful completion of the complex operation was an important step toward the baby's recovery.