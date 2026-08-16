13-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Discovers a Creature Unknown to Science

·1·World
13-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Discovers a Creature Unknown to Science

In Japan, 13-year-old Ryoya Sugimoto came across a creature unknown to scientists while making routine observations by the sea. At the time, the boy had no idea that this tiny organism would later be officially recognized as a distinct new species.

The incident occurred in 2018 in Tanabe Bay, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan. Interested in marine creatures, Sugimoto noticed several tiny jellyfish-like organisms floating in the water near a dock. But they looked unlike any jellyfish he had seen in the books he had read.

He Took the Strange Creature Home

Sugimoto had been interested in jellyfish since childhood. After accidentally touching a blue button jellyfish (Porpita porpita) when he was young, he began independently learning what species it was and read books about jellyfish at his local library.

That was why the creatures he encountered in Tanabe Bay seemed so strange to him. He collected several specimens and decided to care for them at home.

As the creatures grew, their appearance became even more fascinating. Sugimoto was especially struck by their distinctive, twisted reproductive organs. He suspected that the organisms might differ from species described in the scientific literature.

He Contacted a Scientist

Sugimoto did not stop at making his own observations. He contacted jellyfish expert Allen Collins, director of the National Systematics Laboratory at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

At first, Collins did not think the organism was necessarily a new species. But once scientists had the opportunity to study the specimens preserved by Sugimoto, they analyzed their external structure and genetic characteristics. The results confirmed that the creature was indeed a new species that had never been officially described.

It Was Not an Ordinary Jellyfish

The New Organism Was Given the Scientific Name Orchistoma integrale It is called the “integral jellyfish” because its distinctive twisted reproductive organs resemble the mathematical integral symbol.

Interestingly, scientists do not classify it as a “true jellyfish” in the strict taxonomic sense. O. integrale belongs to the hydrozoans. Although they are related to true jellyfish, they form a separate group.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

7.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)7.7-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Dozens Killed (Video)Today, 13:04Will the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the StraitWill the US Lift the Blockade? Iran Announces a New Maritime Route in the StraitToday, 12:56Terrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleTerrible Disaster: Ferry Capsizes in Zimbabwe, Killing 72 PeopleToday, 12:52After the Earthquake: Colombia Asks Trump to Suspend TariffsAfter the Earthquake: Colombia Asks Trump to Suspend TariffsToday, 12:5060 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the USToday, 10:52Mysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur boneMysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur boneToday, 10:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time