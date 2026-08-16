Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat as Lionel Messi fails to convert penalty

·9·Sport
Inter Miami suffer heavy defeat as Lionel Messi fails to convert penalty

As the MLS season continues, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a heavy away defeat. Xavier Mascherano’s team, visiting Nashville SC, were beaten 4–1 and forced to return home empty-handed. According to Goal.com, the match was truly unfortunate for the Florida club. Goal.com reports .

The turning point and decisive moments of the match

The visitors struggled to find their rhythm from the start and had difficulty resisting Nashville’s pressure. After the hosts opened the scoring, Inter Miami were handed a good opportunity to get back into the match. In the 23rd minute, a penalty was awarded to the visitors.

The team’s main star, Lionel Messi, stepped up to take it. However, the Argentine forward’s spot-kick was saved by the opposing goalkeeper, Schwake. The goalkeeper correctly read the direction of the shot, kept his team from conceding an almost certain goal and preserved their lead.

Had the chance been converted, the course of the match could have been completely different. Instead, the missed penalty was a serious blow for the visitors and affected the rest of the game.

Nashville’s second-half dominance and Messi’s disappointing evening

After the break, the hosts settled the outcome in their favor. Nashville SC increased their dominance, established a commanding lead and ultimately secured a 4–1 victory. The result became an important and prestigious win for the home side.

For Lionel Messi, the night was memorable not only because he failed to convert the penalty, but also because of another unpleasant incident. During the match, the referee showed “La Pulga” a yellow card. As a result, it was a particularly difficult and frustrating evening for the experienced player on a personal level.

After the defeat, Xavier Mascherano’s team must analyze their shortcomings in defense and attack. Nashville SC showed character in front of their home fans, collected three valuable points and once again demonstrated their potential.

Inter MiamiLionel MessiMLSFootballNashville SC
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