Manchester United want to sign Bayern defender Kim Min-jae

·0·Sport
Manchester United want to sign Bayern defender Kim Min-jae

The English club Manchester United are interested in signing South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who is going through a difficult period at Bayern. According to Goal.com, Michael Carrick has begun working on the transfer to strengthen the team’s defence and add an experienced player, as Goal.com reports .

Although the club were active during the winter transfer window, the management understand that further changes to the squad are necessary to compete at the highest level. In particular, the frequent injuries suffered by centre-backs Lisandro Martínez and Leny Yoro are causing concern for the coaching staff. Considering Harry Maguire’s advancing age, the team urgently need a reliable defender for the long term.

Kim Min-jae moved from Napoli to the Munich club in 2023 for €50 million. His pace and physical strength make him a candidate who fully meets Manchester United’s requirements. However, the player’s future in Munich remains uncertain.

Bayern do not want to let the player leave

According to Bayern Insider journalist Christian Falk, the English club are closely monitoring the defender’s situation. Falk said there is some truth to reports that the South Korean is on Manchester United’s shortlist, but the player himself is currently focused only on regaining his place at Bayern.

The coaching staff led by Vincent Kompany have made winning the Champions League this season their main objective. Therefore, the German club need a deep squad to avoid difficulties caused by injuries and a congested fixture schedule. Selling Kim Min-jae could significantly reduce the team’s options at centre-back.

Important tests await Carrick

While the transfer rumours continue, Michael Carrick must focus all his attention on the upcoming Premier League matches. In particular, after Lisandro Martínez suffered another injury while playing for Argentina, the manager has been forced to concentrate on the players currently available.

Bayern’s management and coaching staff currently want to keep Kim at the club. The player himself is not unhappy with his role in Munich, which makes a transfer difficult to complete. Nevertheless, Manchester United are expected to make another attempt before the transfer window closes.

Manchester UnitedKim Min-jaeBayern MunichTransfersPremier League
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