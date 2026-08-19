Rodri reveals the real reason he chose Barcelona

·3·Sport
Rodri reveals the real reason he chose Barcelona

Manchester City’s glorious era to an end and joining the Catalan giants, Spanish star Rodri’s transfer caused a major stir in the football world. Despite having other major offers on the table, what was the key factor that convinced the experienced midfielder to join Barcelona? The player’s first public statement surprised many.

Leaving City and following his heart: Rodri’s first words

The Touchline In an interview with

"I’m very happy to be here. It was a difficult decision because I left the club that gave me everything. But Barcelona has always been a global model for me. I had another option as well, but Barcelona was always my first choice because of the club’s unique philosophy," he said Rodri.

Details of Rodri’s new Barcelona contract

Category

Contract and player details

Player

Rodri (midfielder)

New team

Barcelona (Spain)

Current contract length

Until summer 2030

Main reason for choosing the club

The club’s philosophy and its status as a model in world football

Former team

Manchester City

Long-term project: plans through 2030 in Catalonia

The 30-year-old midfielder signed a long-term contract with the Catalan club running directly until summer 2030 . This shows that Barcelona’s leadership sees Rodri not only as a leader for today but also as the cornerstone of a new title-winning project in the years ahead.

Do you think Rodri can fully adapt to Barcelona’s style of play and bring the Champions League trophy back to the club?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this statement with all of Barcelona’s passionate fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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