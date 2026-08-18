Activist who declared a 16-day hunger strike ends protest in hospital

·13·World
Activist who declared a 16-day hunger strike ends protest in hospital

In India’s eastern state of Jarkxand, one of the activists has ended a hunger strike that lasted 16 days. The government accepted the protesters’ demand to cancel a controversial recruitment examination.

At the same time, the participants in the protest said they would not suspend their street demonstrations until India’s central investigative agency begins an investigation into allegations of irregularities in other recruitment examinations as well.

Devendra Natx Maxto, one of the main participants in the protests, ended the action in the presence of state ministers. He was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi last week after his health deteriorated.

The protests began on 25 July over allegations of irregularities in government job entrance examinations and demands to reform the system.

Government jobs are highly sought after in India because of their stability and reliable income. Every year, millions of people sit examinations for government positions, and many attend special coaching courses.

However, allegations have been made that questions were leaked in advance and that candidates used unfair methods in a number of examinations. The recruitment process sometimes takes several years.

The protests in Jarkxand began last month after the results of the preliminary civil service examination were announced. Some candidates said answer sheets circulated online raised suspicions that the results may have been manipulated.

These events came after major protests in Delhi. Following those protests, the federal education minister resigned and pressure on the Jarkxand government intensified.

The state government agreed to cancel the preliminary examination, and an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department — CID began. Several people, including the head of the Jarkxand Public Service Commission, were arrested.

However, the protesters also demanded the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and an investigation by the country’s Central Bureau of Investigation — CBI.

On Monday evening, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that this examination would also be cancelled.

The chief minister said that “many shocking facts are emerging” during the CID investigation, but provided no further details.

Soren also announced that all examinations organized by the private company TDPL, which conducted examinations under a tender, would be cancelled, and that recruitment examinations held since 2014 would be reviewed.

If irregularities are found, the fate of the candidates who passed these examinations and were hired for government jobs remains unknown. A special committee will also be established to prepare proposals for reforming the state’s examination system. The government’s decision was welcomed with joy by protesters in Ranchi. They danced and celebrated at the stadium.

Nevertheless, some activists said they would continue the protests until a CBI investigation was announced.

“We will not leave this place until our demand is fulfilled,” student activist Ravindra Pasvan told the ANI news agency.

The protests increased pressure on the government formed by Jarkxand Mukti Morcha, Kongress and other parties. The opposition BJP party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the protesters.

Meanwhile, reports said the decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination had also sparked discontent among candidates who passed the test and had already begun working in government jobs.

IndiaJharkhandDevendra Nath MahtoRanchiDelhi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri LankaToday, 17:23Artificial rain technology is being tested in Central AsiaArtificial rain technology is being tested in Central AsiaToday, 16:42Why Do Kayan Women Wear Rings Around Their Necks?Why Do Kayan Women Wear Rings Around Their Necks?Today, 16:26Tiger “Steals” Camera Trap (Video)Tiger “Steals” Camera Trap (Video)Today, 16:00China reconnects patient's severed legs for the first timeChina reconnects patient's severed legs for the first timeToday, 15:16Why Was the Marriage of the Woman Who Went to Prison in a Wedding Dress Postponed?Why Was the Marriage of the Woman Who Went to Prison in a Wedding Dress Postponed?Today, 15:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts