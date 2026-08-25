Dogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in California

·134·World
Dogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in California

The annual event on the northern coast of California, World Dog Surfing Championship, once again brought joy to the spectators. Dogs of various breeds and sizes caught the attention of hundreds of guests as they surfed the waves of the Pacific Ocean.

The competition, held for the 10th time, took place about 22 kilometers south of San Francisco on the Pacific Ocean coast. Participants ranged from small spaniels to large Labradors, all showcasing their surfing skills.

Judges evaluated the dogs based on how long they could stay on the board, the size of the waves they conquered, and their overall confidence during the ride.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the competition, the event included not only exciting contests but also a pet adoption drive. Fundraising initiatives for local animal welfare organizations were also organized.

Wearing colorful life jackets, the dogs were guided into the waves by their owners. As they moved toward the shore on their surfboards, each successful run was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Sophia Sedlovski, a resident of Huntington Beach, shared an interesting story about her miniature pinscher, Rusty. She initially put Rusty on a surfboard just for a photo when he was a puppy. However, the dog refused to get off, and later successfully conquered his first wave, surprising everyone.

CaliforniaDog SurfingWorld Dog Surfing ChampionshipPacific OceanPet Sports
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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