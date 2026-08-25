How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?

·18·Sport
How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?

With only a few days left until the start of the continent's main multi-sport event of 2026 — the XX Summer Asian Games — the Uzbekistan men's national boxing team has begun its final and most important preparation stage within the country.

Starting August 23, a comprehensive training camp for our masters of the ring began at the base of the Republican Preparation Center for Olympic and Paralympic sports. This preparation phase will continue until September 1.

Peak physical form and the plan of Tulkin Kilichev

Head coach of the national team Tulkin Kilichev and his coaching staff are focusing on maximizing the athletes' functional capabilities during this final camp:

  • Tactics and technique: Individual analysis is being conducted on the one-on-one movements, rapid combinations, and defensive techniques of boxers in each weight category;

  • Peak physical condition: Special workloads are being assigned to bring the fighters to their highest physical and psychological form before the start of the competition;

  • Full support: Medical, recovery, and training processes for national team members have been established based on high standards.

Nagoya 2026: Competition calendar and rivals' activities

Intense battles are expected in the boxing tournament of the upcoming Asian Games:

  • Asian Games dates: XX Summer Asian Games From September 19 to October 4 will be held in the Japanese city of Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture;

  • Competitor activity: The Kazakhstan national team, one of the main rivals in the competition, is holding a major international sparring camp in the Almaty region from August 19 to September 1, together with the national teams of China, England, and Iraq;

  • Final destination in Japan: It is scheduled that all leading national teams, including the Uzbek boxers, will begin their direct adaptation and final acclimatization phase in Japan at the beginning of September.

For the Uzbekistan national team, which maintains a leading status in world boxing, the Asian Games in Nagoya are expected to be a platform to prove their continued continental hegemony.

BoxingUzbekistanAsian GamesNagoya 2026Tulkin Kilichev
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