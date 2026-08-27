Nina Drama reveals how Dana White saved her from a dangerous stalker

·31·World
Nina Drama reveals how Dana White saved her from a dangerous stalker

A famous blogger who won the hearts of martial arts fans through exclusive, informal, and humorous interviews with UFC fighters Nina Drama spoke about the scariest days of her life. She revealed that she had been continuously stalked by a mentally unstable person for several years and that the head of the league personally intervened in the situation.

“He sent a SWAT team to my house”: A threat resolved in one day

The blogger recalls who she turned to for help when an unexpected threat arose and how Dana White acted:

“A few years ago, a completely mentally unstable person started stalking me relentlessly. When the situation became very serious, I didn't know what to do, so I called Dana White and asked for help.

Without hesitation, he sent a special SWAT team to my house. Within less than a day, those specialists found the stalker and put him on a special blacklist that prohibited him from flying.

Honestly, I am grateful to Dana for life. He never delays in such dangerous situations and always takes decisive measures.”, said Nina.

Friendship and protection behind the octagon

Nina Drama emphasized that the UFC president takes an uncompromising stance on ensuring the safety of not only fighters but also the creative team and bloggers around the league.

Thanks to White's immediate actions, the dangerous stalker was neutralized, ensuring the blogger could continue her work in peace and safety.

UFCDana WhiteNina DramaStalkingMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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