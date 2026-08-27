Plan to Close the Sky: EU Provides Ukraine with SAMP/T Complexes

France and Italy have reached a major military agreement aimed at fundamentally strengthening Ukraine's air defense system. The two countries have officially agreed to supply Kyiv with new-generation four SAMP/T NG anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM).

The total value of this defense package is approximately 3 billion euros. This was reported by the influential Italian La Repubblica newspaper, citing its sources.

Funding source and delivery timelines

This major military project will be covered through special European Union financial funds:

Ukraine Support Loan mechanism: The financing of the agreement will be carried out through the funds of the 'Ukraine Support Loan' mechanism, specially established by Europe to support Ukraine in 2026–2027;

Rapid logistics: The Italian side has already committed to fully completing the delivery process of the agreed weaponry by the end of October of this year.

Aster 30 missiles and license: Local production to begin in Ukraine

The military aid package includes not only the complex itself but also other critical components: