iPhone 17 captures six percent of the global market

The global smartphone market is undergoing significant changes as of the end of the second quarter of this year. According to the latest report published by the analytical firm Counterpoint, Apple's base model, the iPhone 17, has become the absolute leader, capturing exactly 6 percent of all global smartphone sales. This high figure represents a significant increase compared to the previous generation's results, demonstrating the high level of market demand. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For comparison, last year the predecessor device in this category accounted for only 4 percent of the market. This means that within one year, the market share of the base flagship has increased by approximately 50 percent. Experts note that such a sharp jump indicates growing consumer interest in new-generation devices. The growth in sales volume is having a positive impact on the technology market worldwide.

Apple and Samsung leadership

The next positions in the ranking are occupied by the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 17 Pro models, as expected. Although exact percentage figures for these devices were not provided, according to analytical charts and visual data, Apple's three flagship smartphones control approximately 20-22 percent of the global market in total. This shows that the company's position in the premium segment is stronger than ever.

At the same time, the remaining spots in the top five and the overall top ten are also noteworthy. For the first time after a long break, a Samsung flagship has managed to enter the top five in global sales. The Galaxy S26 Ultra model narrowly outperformed the budget-category A07 4G device, capturing nearly 2.5 percent of the market. This result shows that the South Korean manufacturer's most expensive flagships are also gaining popularity among consumers.

Global top ten most popular smartphones

According to the Counterpoint report, the top ten best-selling devices worldwide include models from various price segments. Specifically, the continuation of the list of leaders consists of the following devices:

Galaxy A17 5G model

iPhone 17e device

Galaxy A17 4G smartphone

Galaxy S26 flagship

Rounding out the top ten is the iPhone 16

As a reminder, the presentation of Apple's new generation of smartphones is scheduled for September 9 of this year, and further changes in market dynamics are expected in the future.