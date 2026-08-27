Beri zaryad service on Yandex introduces new features for users with dead phones

In Moscow, the Beri zaryad power bank rental network has fundamentally changed rental terms for users whose smartphones have completely shut down. It is now possible to use these devices without accessing a special app, providing significant convenience for citizens in emergency situations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, special cables have been added to over 5,000 stations in the capital. These allow for five minutes of free charging, which is sufficient to turn on the smartphone and complete the rental process via the app.

Bank terminals and deposit system

Additionally, about 300 stations have been equipped with bank terminals. With their help, customers whose smartphones are completely non-functional can also obtain a charger—simply by tapping a bank card on the terminal.

A temporary deposit of 770 rubles is deducted via the card. Once the power bank is returned, the service fee is subtracted, and the remaining amount is fully refunded to the user's card.

Network expansion plans

This update has already covered more than 5,300 stations, which accounts for over half of the Moscow network. Such points are installed, in particular, at the capital's airports, railway stations, and large shopping centers.

According to the company, these changes are planned to cover all 10,000+ service stations in Moscow in the future. Over the past year, the Beri zaryad network in Russia has grown by 60%, exceeding 60,000 points.

Currently, the service operates in over 200 major cities and 800 settlements across the country. Users can take a power bank from one station and return it at any other point, including in a different city, without difficulty.