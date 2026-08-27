Beri zaryad service on Yandex introduces new features for users with dead phones

·16·Technology
Beri zaryad service on Yandex introduces new features for users with dead phones

In Moscow, the Beri zaryad power bank rental network has fundamentally changed rental terms for users whose smartphones have completely shut down. It is now possible to use these devices without accessing a special app, providing significant convenience for citizens in emergency situations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, special cables have been added to over 5,000 stations in the capital. These allow for five minutes of free charging, which is sufficient to turn on the smartphone and complete the rental process via the app.

Bank terminals and deposit system

Additionally, about 300 stations have been equipped with bank terminals. With their help, customers whose smartphones are completely non-functional can also obtain a charger—simply by tapping a bank card on the terminal.

A temporary deposit of 770 rubles is deducted via the card. Once the power bank is returned, the service fee is subtracted, and the remaining amount is fully refunded to the user's card.

Network expansion plans

This update has already covered more than 5,300 stations, which accounts for over half of the Moscow network. Such points are installed, in particular, at the capital's airports, railway stations, and large shopping centers.

According to the company, these changes are planned to cover all 10,000+ service stations in Moscow in the future. Over the past year, the Beri zaryad network in Russia has grown by 60%, exceeding 60,000 points.

Currently, the service operates in over 200 major cities and 800 settlements across the country. Users can take a power bank from one station and return it at any other point, including in a different city, without difficulty.

YandexBeri zaryadPowerbankTechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AISamsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AIToday, 19:00Web version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesWeb version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devicesToday, 18:23Xiaomi unveils its first smartphone with a 10 000 mAh batteryXiaomi unveils its first smartphone with a 10 000 mAh batteryToday, 15:28One UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraOne UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraToday, 15:00August security patch released for Samsung flagshipsAugust security patch released for Samsung flagshipsToday, 09:56Apple closes method for installing removed apps on iPhoneApple closes method for installing removed apps on iPhoneToday, 02:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production