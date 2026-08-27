Blow to the Chinese Market: Bans and New Regulations in US Energy Sector

US President Donald Trump in the country's energy infrastructure a national emergency signed a special executive order to introduce a regime. This document grants the authority to completely ban or strictly limit the import of equipment, spare parts, and software into the US energy system from abroad — particularly from China and other 'unacceptable' nations.

The White House head emphasized that foreign powers are increasingly posing a risk by exploiting vulnerabilities in the electrical grids that support the US defense system, emergency services, and the economy.

“Hidden digital holes”: What is the real reason for the restrictions?

The order specifically notes that foreign equipment poses a direct cybersecurity threat to national security:

“Certain foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system. Previous minimal restrictions allowed foreign entities to influence these systems. For example, foreign-manufactured equipment may contain hidden digital 'backdoors' that allow remote access by another state. Furthermore, dependence on foreign supply chains poses a risk of leaving the US without power during international trade disruptions,”— the official document states.

What bans were introduced? 4 key restrictions

According to the new decision, the following strict requirements have come into force for American energy companies:

Import and installation ban: The import and installation of new foreign transformers, generators, solar panel inverters, and grid management systems that do not meet security requirements have been halted;

Dismantling of existing equipment: The US Department of Energy has gained the authority to mandatorily disconnect, isolate, or completely remove existing foreign equipment if hidden digital vulnerabilities are detected;

Software blockade: Not only the hardware itself, but also foreign software systems (firmware and remote control systems) that could allow hackers to take control of the network have been banned;

Priority for local products: Federal procurement rules have been revised to prioritize locally manufactured energy equipment produced within the US.

A heavy blow to the Chinese market

Although the name of China is not explicitly mentioned in the text of the document, it is clear that the main blow is aimed at Beijing.

Today, China is the largest global supplier of equipment necessary for renewable energy and electrical grids. In particular, about 85 percent of the world's solar energy components and a huge share of the high-power transformer market belong to Chinese companies. This decision by Trump could mark the beginning of a new phase in the global technological confrontation.