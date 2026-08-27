Web version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devices

·10·Technology
Web version of Max messenger gains popularity on Apple devices

The usage rate of the web version of Max messenger among Apple users has increased significantly. According to ixbt.com, more than 10 million iPhone and iPad owners have added this service to their device's home screen. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the company's press office, more than half of the active Max messenger users on Apple devices have enabled notifications. This allows them to stay informed about messages and calls in real-time.

Web version capabilities

This web format provides users with full access to the latest service updates. In particular, these include public channels, stories, and the ability to comment on posts.

The process of installing the Max app to the device's home screen consists of a few simple steps:

  • Open web.max.ru via the Safari browser
  • Tap the 'Share' button and select the 'Show more' section
  • Select 'Add to Home Screen' and confirm the action
After these steps, the icon will appear. The user then needs to log in to their account and grant permission for notifications.

Convenient integration and audience

When a notification is tapped, the iPhone opens the pre-installed Max app. If the app is not available, the system automatically redirects to the web version of the messenger.

According to company data, as of August 2026, the total audience of the Max platform has exceeded 130 million. Currently, the service successfully supports chats, audio and video calls, voice messages, large file transfers, and money transfers. Additionally, information channels, mini-apps, and chat-bots are being actively developed.

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