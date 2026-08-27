Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AI

·1·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Announced: 7 Years of Support and AI

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE, the most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 flagship family. According to Ixbt.com, the new device comes with a number of significant improvements over its predecessor, including a modern 3nm processor and expanded Galaxy AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This model is the first in the Galaxy S26 family to run on Android 17 and One UI 9 software out of the box. The manufacturer has also brought advanced features that debuted on more expensive flagships to this budget-friendly model, creating additional convenience for users.

Smartphone capabilities and technical specifications

The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits peak brightness. The battery capacity is 4900 mAh, supporting 45 W fast wired charging and 15 W wireless charging technology.

The main camera block includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto module offering 3x optical and 30x combined zoom, and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is also equipped with a 12 MP sensor.

Artificial Intelligence and software

The Galaxy S26 FE model allows for automatic tracking of a selected person in a recorded video and keeping them in the center of the frame via the My FanCam feature. Horizon Lock keeps the video horizon stable even when the smartphone is rotated a full 360 degrees.

Additionally, the Nightography night shooting mode has been improved, and the Photo Assist feature for editing photos based on text commands has been added. The Now Brief assistant helps create widgets for nutrition, health, or weather information using natural language.

The company promises seven years of major OS updates and security patches for this model. Buyers will additionally receive a six-month subscription to the Google AI Pro service with 5 TB of cloud storage.

The new Galaxy S26 FE will be available in three colors. The base version with 128 GB of storage is priced at $700 and is expected to go on sale in early September.

SamsungGalaxy S26 FEGalaxy AIAndroid 17Smartphones
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Abror Shuhratov
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