Exchange rates for August 28 have been announced

·41·Economy
Exchange rates for August 28 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for August 28, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 22.46 soums to 11,801.23 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 59.25 soums to 13,737.81 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 3.01 soums to 136.73 soums.

• The British pound sterling decreased by 89.62 soums to 16,024.89 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.3 soums to 74.02 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 51.63 soums to 14,654.45 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.32 soums to 1,756.00 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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