Exchange rates for August 28 have been announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for August 28, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 22.46 soums to 11,801.23 soums.
• The Euro decreased by 59.25 soums to 13,737.81 soums.
• The Russian ruble decreased by 3.01 soums to 136.73 soums.
• The British pound sterling decreased by 89.62 soums to 16,024.89 soums.
• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.3 soums to 74.02 soums.
• The Swiss franc decreased by 51.63 soums to 14,654.45 soums.
• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.32 soums to 1,756.00 soums.
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