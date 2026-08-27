The draw for the 3rd round of the prestigious English League Cup has taken place. Starting from this stage, all top clubs representing England in European competitions have officially joined the battle for the trophy.

The draw results provided fans with truly sensational pairings — as the central and most high-profile match of the round, Liverpool vs Tottenham clash has been confirmed.

Who are the giants facing? Key matchups

The 3rd round has prepared various levels of challenges for the Premier League leaders:

Manchester Unitedvs Brighton: The Red Devils will host the dangerous and attacking Brighton at home;

Manchester Cityvs Norwich: The reigning champions will face a lower-league representative;

Ipswich vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side will face an away test;

Chelsea's situation: The 'Blues' must first overcome Luton in a rescheduled match to earn the right to play against Leeds.

Full draw results for the League Cup 3rd round:

Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough

Manchester Unitedvs Brighton

Manchester City vs Norwich

Sunderland vs Hull

Ipswich vs Arsenal

Coventry vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Lincoln

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Chelsea / Luton vs Leeds

Millwall vs Newcastle

Fleetwood vs Sheffield United

Everton vs Wolverhampton

Leyton Orient vs Bradford

Reading vs Brentford

Peterborough vs Barnsley

West Ham vs Fulham / Wimbledon

When will the matches take place?

League Cup 3rd round matches are scheduled to be held within the busy autumn calendar — during a two-week period starting from September 7 and 14. it is set.

Recall that the Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov defended the colors of Manchester City last season and lifted the main trophy of this tournament — the English League Cup.