Super clash in the English League Cup: All 3rd round fixtures announced

·31·Sport
Super clash in the English League Cup: All 3rd round fixtures announced

The draw for the 3rd round of the prestigious English League Cup has taken place. Starting from this stage, all top clubs representing England in European competitions have officially joined the battle for the trophy.

The draw results provided fans with truly sensational pairings — as the central and most high-profile match of the round, Liverpool vs Tottenham clash has been confirmed.

Who are the giants facing? Key matchups

The 3rd round has prepared various levels of challenges for the Premier League leaders:

  • Manchester Unitedvs Brighton: The Red Devils will host the dangerous and attacking Brighton at home;

  • Manchester Cityvs Norwich: The reigning champions will face a lower-league representative;

  • Ipswich vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side will face an away test;

  • Chelsea's situation: The 'Blues' must first overcome Luton in a rescheduled match to earn the right to play against Leeds.

Full draw results for the League Cup 3rd round:

  • Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough

  • Manchester Unitedvs Brighton

  • Manchester City vs Norwich

  • Sunderland vs Hull

  • Ipswich vs Arsenal

  • Coventry vs Aston Villa

  • Bournemouth vs Lincoln

  • Liverpool vs Tottenham

  • Chelsea / Luton vs Leeds

  • Millwall vs Newcastle

  • Fleetwood vs Sheffield United

  • Everton vs Wolverhampton

  • Leyton Orient vs Bradford

  • Reading vs Brentford

  • Peterborough vs Barnsley

  • West Ham vs Fulham / Wimbledon

When will the matches take place?

League Cup 3rd round matches are scheduled to be held within the busy autumn calendar — during a two-week period starting from September 7 and 14. it is set.

Recall that the Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov defended the colors of Manchester City last season and lifted the main trophy of this tournament — the English League Cup.

League CupPremier LeagueFootballEnglandSports
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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