Terrible tragedy in Nepal: 270 people dead, over 500 foreigners missing

The death toll from the catastrophic natural disaster in northern Nepal, caused by severe flooding and landslides, has reached 270. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency, citing local police.

The situation in the region remains critical: dozens of settlements are submerged, infrastructure is severely damaged, and the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

Tourists from 30 countries at risk: The number of missing persons

According to the latest official data from the Nepal Tourism Board, in the disaster zone, 644 people are considered missing:

Local residents: 127 of the missing are Nepali citizens;

Foreign tourists: Contact has been completely lost with 517 tourists from nearly 30 countries. Special teams are working to locate them.

7,500 security personnel and air evacuation

Emergency services and army units are operating around the clock in the disaster areas:

Air evacuation: According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, using helicopters, 305 people have been evacuated by air from dangerous areas;

Massive forces mobilized: A total of 7,451 security personnel, soldiers, and special rescuers have been deployed for search and rescue operations and recovery efforts.

The government of Nepal is accelerating search operations in the disaster zones by utilizing all available resources.