137 clean sheets: Dominik Livaković will now guard the Barcelona goal

·3·Sport
137 clean sheets: Dominik Livaković will now guard the Barcelona goal

Spanish club Barcelona has completed a sensational transfer to strengthen its goalkeeping position. The Catalan club's official website announced that the 31-year-old Croatian goalkeeper from Turkish club Fenerbahçe, Dominik Livaković has been signed, with a full agreement reached.

The official contract between the parties until June 30, 2030 — is for a 4-year term, and Livaković will now defend the goal for the 'Blaugrana'.

7-time champion era at Dinamo Zagreb

Livaković took his first steps in professional football in the youth teams of Zadar and Zagreb, but his star truly shone at Dinamo Zagreb:

  • 295 matches and 137 clean sheets: Joining the Zagreb club in the 2016/2017 season, the goalkeeper made a total of 295 appearances, conceded 249 goals, and kept a clean sheet in 137 matches; kept his goal intact;

  • Seven-time champion: The goalkeeper won seven consecutive Croatian league titles and a number of domestic cups with the Zagreb club.

The path to Turkey and La Liga

The Croatian goalkeeper's subsequent career was also rich in important international experience:

  • The period at Fenerbahçe: Moving to Istanbul's Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023, Livaković made a total of 74 official appearances for the Turkish giants, keeping 24 clean sheets;

  • Loan and return to Zagreb: Although he was loaned to the Spanish club Girona in the summer of 2025, he did not make an appearance there. Later, he returned to his beloved Dinamo Zagreb for a short period, where he conceded 10 goals in 15 matches and kept 8 clean sheets.

Now, the experienced Croatian goalkeeper is preparing to showcase his skills as the main goalkeeper for Barcelonain La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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