An unexpected and sensational transfer has taken place in the English Premier League. The London-based Tottenham club Manchester Cityand Egypt national team forward Omar Marmoushhas been officially signed on loan until the end of the season.

This agreement includes not just a simple loan, but also an option for the 'Spurs' to buy the forward outright, marking a serious step by the London club to strengthen their attacking line.

58 million euro buyout clause and contract details

The transfer deal includes the following key financial and legal terms:

Purchase option: Tottenham has secured a priority clause to acquire the player's full transfer rights after the loan period ends for 58 million euros in exchange;

Market value: Renowned Transfermarkt portal currently estimates the market value of the 27-year-old Egyptian forward at 50 million euros.

Manchester Cityera and national team statistics

Omar Marmoush managed to perform at a high level during his short time with the English giant:

Results with the 'Citizens': The forward moved to Manchester Cityfrom the German club Eintracht in January 2025. In the Manchester club's jersey, he appeared in a total of 62 matches and managed to score 16 goals against opponents;

For the Egypt national team: Also a leader on the international stage, Marmoush has recorded 11 goals in 55 matches for the Egypt national team.

Now, the Egyptian striker is expected to become one of Tottenham's main forces in the Premier League and on the international stage.