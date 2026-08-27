City star in London: Tottenham announces the transfer of Omar Marmoush!

·2·Sport
City star in London: Tottenham announces the transfer of Omar Marmoush!

An unexpected and sensational transfer has taken place in the English Premier League. The London-based Tottenham club Manchester Cityand Egypt national team forward Omar Marmoushhas been officially signed on loan until the end of the season.

This agreement includes not just a simple loan, but also an option for the 'Spurs' to buy the forward outright, marking a serious step by the London club to strengthen their attacking line.

58 million euro buyout clause and contract details

The transfer deal includes the following key financial and legal terms:

  • Purchase option: Tottenham has secured a priority clause to acquire the player's full transfer rights after the loan period ends for 58 million euros in exchange;

  • Market value: Renowned Transfermarkt portal currently estimates the market value of the 27-year-old Egyptian forward at 50 million euros.

Manchester Cityera and national team statistics

Omar Marmoush managed to perform at a high level during his short time with the English giant:

  • Results with the 'Citizens': The forward moved to Manchester Cityfrom the German club Eintracht in January 2025. In the Manchester club's jersey, he appeared in a total of 62 matches and managed to score 16 goals against opponents;

  • For the Egypt national team: Also a leader on the international stage, Marmoush has recorded 11 goals in 55 matches for the Egypt national team.

Now, the Egyptian striker is expected to become one of Tottenham's main forces in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Super clash in the English League Cup: All 3rd round fixtures announcedSuper clash in the English League Cup: All 3rd round fixtures announcedToday, 18:29Octagon vs. Boxing: Tyson Fury reveals why he dislikes wrestlingOctagon vs. Boxing: Tyson Fury reveals why he dislikes wrestlingToday, 15:38A Unique Sensation in the World of Chess: 15-Year-Old Defeats Magnus Carlsen!A Unique Sensation in the World of Chess: 15-Year-Old Defeats Magnus Carlsen!Today, 14:17Unexpected Result: Details of the Clash Between Undefeated Tszyu and MahoneyUnexpected Result: Details of the Clash Between Undefeated Tszyu and MahoneyToday, 14:06Kylian Mbappé responds to critics: "Who was unhappy?"Kylian Mbappé responds to critics: "Who was unhappy?"Today, 12:02Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!Today, 11:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)