Lived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's life

·28·World
Lived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's life

Icelandic resident Felix Gretarsson lost both arms due to an electric shock on January 12, 1998, while working on a high-voltage power line. At that time, he was 26 years old. The Guardian reported about this.

23 years later, on January 13, 2021, at the Edouard Herriot Hospital in Lyon, France, Gretarsson underwent the world's first simultaneous double arm and shoulder transplant surgery. The complex surgical procedure lasted nearly 15 hours and involved about 50 medical staff members, including 15 surgeons.

Following the operation, Gretarsson began a long rehabilitation process. Initially, sensations began to appear in his new arms, and later regular physical therapy sessions were conducted to restore movement.

Over time, he gradually learned to use his new arms. In subsequent years, he reported being able to perform daily tasks, drive a car, and brush his teeth with the help of his new arms.

Gretarsson's operation is recorded as one of the significant medical achievements in the history of transplantology. He is considered the world's first patient to receive a simultaneous transplantation of both arms and shoulders.

Felix GretarssonEdouard Herriot HospitalLyontransplantation
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