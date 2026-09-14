Gorillas are now spicing up weddings in Pakistan

In Pakistan, performances by dancers in gorilla costumes at weddings and other events are becoming a new trend. Special services operating in Lahore are offering gorilla-themed dancers who invite guests to be entertained at weddings, birthdays, and various celebrations.

Performing in huge, fully air-inflated costumes, the dancers jump into the dance floor, leap around, get guests to join in, and bring an even more uplifting mood to the event. Videos spreading on social media are further increasing the popularity of this unusual spectacle.

Interestingly, the gorilla trend also began to gain popularity at wedding ceremonies in neighboring India from the beginning of 2026. At some weddings, dancers in gorilla costumes dance alongside the bride and groom and guests, becoming the main stars of the dance floor.

The trend has started appearing not only at weddings, but also at other ceremonies such as birthdays and university events. Pakistan's Dawn publication noted that such performances are also making their way into university events and various celebrations.

Do you think performances by dancers in gorilla costumes would also be interesting at Uzbek weddings? Leave your thoughts in the comments.