Scooter and moped riders who follow the rules are being rewarded with gifts

·1·Society
Scooter and moped riders who follow the rules are being rewarded with gifts

Promotional campaigns aimed at ensuring road safety among scooter and moped riders are being conducted in Kashkadarya region.

Officers of the Public Security Department's Road Safety Service of the regional Internal Affairs Directorate are identifying exemplary drivers who comply with traffic rules and presenting them with commemorative gifts. At the same time, drivers are being given explanations on the use of protective gear, adherence to established speed limits, and safe movement on the road.

In addition, promotional activities are being organized with entrepreneurs engaged in the sale of scooters and mopeds. They are being instructed to fully provide customers with the safety helmet and reflective vest specified in the vehicle's package, as well as to properly formalize sales and other necessary documents in the established manner.

Officials urge drivers to strictly obey traffic rules, use protective equipment, and adhere to safety requirements on the road.

Kashkadarya regionInternal Affairs Directorate Road Safety Servicescooters and mopedsroad safety
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