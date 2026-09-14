The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?

100-year-old Frieda became a true social media star due to her unusual dinner habit in Southern California. Every evening, she eats the exact same meal — a hot dog with mustard and chopped onions, washed down with a Diet Coke. This was reported by Unian.

Her daughter, Quinn, also takes care of her mother and posted a video in honor of her 100th birthday. The reel quickly gathered millions of views, and social media users fell in love with the cheerful woman.

Frieda loves her favorite dinner so much that she even made up her own song about it.

"I'm on cloud nine because I have a hot dog and a Diet Coke. What could be better than a hot dog and a Diet Coke? I'm on cloud nine every single day of my life," the 100-year-old woman sings in the video.

Footage of Frieda standing with a hot dog and a can of soda in her hands, and then cheerfully singing a song about her dinner, captivated social media users. Some users even joked that this exact meal is her personal "source of youth."

Her daughter says that shooting videos with her mother and spreading them on social media has become a unique way for them to spend time together.

"I just want to say that this has been the most powerful experience in bringing us even closer together. We love each other very much," Quinn says.

The family also shares other moments from Frieda's life: articles from old newspapers, family documents, and videos featuring her favorite foods.

In one of the reels, the woman joked with a box of Diet Coke in her hands, saying she plans to drink it "until she bursts."

In the comments, users supported Frieda and highly praised her attitude toward life. People called her an amazing person, marveling at her ability to rejoice in the simple things. Some jokingly wrote that they now want to repeat her daily habit themselves.

When Frieda was asked about the main secret and advice for longevity for those who want to live to be 100, she gave a very simple answer:

"Keep breathing."