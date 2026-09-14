The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?

·5·World
The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?

100-year-old Frieda became a true social media star due to her unusual dinner habit in Southern California. Every evening, she eats the exact same meal — a hot dog with mustard and chopped onions, washed down with a Diet Coke. This was reported by Unian.

Her daughter, Quinn, also takes care of her mother and posted a video in honor of her 100th birthday. The reel quickly gathered millions of views, and social media users fell in love with the cheerful woman.

Frieda loves her favorite dinner so much that she even made up her own song about it.

"I'm on cloud nine because I have a hot dog and a Diet Coke. What could be better than a hot dog and a Diet Coke? I'm on cloud nine every single day of my life," the 100-year-old woman sings in the video.

Footage of Frieda standing with a hot dog and a can of soda in her hands, and then cheerfully singing a song about her dinner, captivated social media users. Some users even joked that this exact meal is her personal "source of youth."

Her daughter says that shooting videos with her mother and spreading them on social media has become a unique way for them to spend time together.

"I just want to say that this has been the most powerful experience in bringing us even closer together. We love each other very much," Quinn says.

The family also shares other moments from Frieda's life: articles from old newspapers, family documents, and videos featuring her favorite foods.

In one of the reels, the woman joked with a box of Diet Coke in her hands, saying she plans to drink it "until she bursts."

In the comments, users supported Frieda and highly praised her attitude toward life. People called her an amazing person, marveling at her ability to rejoice in the simple things. Some jokingly wrote that they now want to repeat her daily habit themselves.

When Frieda was asked about the main secret and advice for longevity for those who want to live to be 100, she gave a very simple answer:

"Keep breathing."

FriedaSouthern CaliforniaQuinnCaliforniasocial media
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's lifeLived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's lifeToday, 03:29Ship with 243 people onboard sinks in Indonesia: 140 missingShip with 243 people onboard sinks in Indonesia: 140 missingToday, 03:17Gorillas are now spicing up weddings in PakistanGorillas are now spicing up weddings in PakistanToday, 02:26Does the “immortal jellyfish” really exist? Scientists study the secret of the amazing creatureDoes the “immortal jellyfish” really exist? Scientists study the secret of the amazing creatureToday, 01:35A single tongue weighs several tons: fascinating facts about the blue whaleA single tongue weighs several tons: fascinating facts about the blue whaleYesterday, 23:39Even Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peakEven Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peakYesterday, 23:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars