Honor Watch 6 Pro Smartwatch Detects Cardiac Arrest

Honor is preparing for the launch of its new flagship smartwatch, the Honor Watch 6 Pro. According to ixbt.com, the event scheduled for September 28 of this year is expected to be a significant milestone in the wearable gadgets market, as the new device introduces entirely new capabilities for monitoring human health. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most important and notable features of the new Honor Watch 6 Pro is its system for detecting signs of cardiac arrest. This function can detect dangerous conditions in time and automatically send emergency SOS signals. This, in turn, plays a crucial role in saving human lives in emergency situations.

Advanced health monitoring technologies

The manufacturer states that this function is being implemented in this category of devices for the first time in the history of the Honor brand. Nevertheless, the company has not yet disclosed detailed information regarding the operating principle of the system, its medical certification, or the geography of its release in various countries.

The gadget will also be equipped with a second-generation non-invasive blood pressure monitoring system. For this purpose, the special Smart Eye Sensing System technology is used. Honor promises to make the blood pressure monitoring process more convenient and virtually continuous for users.

Display capabilities and additional features

The device's appearance and visual capabilities have not been overlooked. The Honor Watch 6 Pro is equipped with a True Color OLED display, with a peak brightness reaching 5500 nit. This allows for easy reading of information even under direct sunlight. Customers will be offered several types of cases, including ceramic and steel designs, as well as various color options.

In addition, the watch will receive a function called CGM Blood Sugar Control Assistant. This is an assistant that helps monitor glucose levels by connecting to continuous blood sugar monitoring systems. However, according to the information provided so far, the watch does not have the ability to measure blood sugar independently and non-invasively, so it should not be considered a built-in glucometer.

All technical specifications and capabilities of the Honor Watch 6 Pro will be fully revealed at the presentation on September 28. However, it is already clear that this smartwatch allows for almost full control of vital signs using non-invasive methods.