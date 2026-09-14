A dance competition between humanoid robots was also held in Beijing (video)

Dance competitions among robots were organized in the Chinese capital, Beijing, as part of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games. In the event, humanoid robots demonstrated their movements in various dance styles, showcasing their balance and mobility.

The competition program included categories such as street dance, cheerleading, and dance sport. In dance sport, teams consisting of two humanoid robots competed by performing the waltz or samba.

The 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games were held from August 22–26 at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. The competition brought together 666 teams and 2,056 robots from 16 countries.