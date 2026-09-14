Refereeing error acknowledged regarding goal in Manchester derby

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has issued an official statement regarding the controversial goal scored in the Manchester derby. As reported by Goal.com, the winning goal scored by Erling Haaland in the match between Manchester City and Manchester United has been acknowledged as a refereeing error, sparking significant debate within the football community. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the 60th minute of the match held at Old Trafford, Erling Haaland found the back of the net to secure victory for his team. Although the on-field officials initially flagged the striker for offside, the VAR system reviewed the incident and unofficially allowed the goal. However, the refereeing body later reviewed the video footage and admitted that a serious error had been made.

The inexplicable decision of the VAR system

In the official statement from the referees' committee, it was noted that the situation was judged as a subjective offside because Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandez did not touch the ball during the attack. Nevertheless, the VAR officials failed to properly assess the player's interference with the opponent's play and should have recommended that the head referee review the incident at the pitchside monitor.

This incident has once again raised serious questions regarding modern football technology and the reliability of the VAR system. Officials admitted the error and stated that they have contacted representatives of Manchester United to ensure the situation is fully analyzed.

The justified protest of the hosts

After the match concluded, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick did not hide his frustration with the referees' decision. He called it incomprehensible that such blatant errors are still being made at a time when modern technology is available.

Speaking about the possibility of an apology from referees' chief Howard Webb and his team, Michael Carrick sarcastically remarked that he was waiting for it. The manager was given an explanation by the officials that the player did not interfere with play, but he emphasized that he completely fails to understand that logic.